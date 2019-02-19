Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson to begin public Q&A sessions

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson has announced the date of his first public Q&A session being sworn in as mayor.
The event, called Let’s Talk Columbus, will allow the public to ask questions and get the information most important directly from Mayor Henderson.
Other city officials and public safety representatives will also be on hand to answer any questions you may have for them.
If you cannot make it to the event to hear the answers to other people’s questions, the meeting will be filmed for later broadcast on CCG-TV.
The first Let’s Talk Columbus event will take place on Thursday, Mar. 28 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at the Liberty Theatre.
