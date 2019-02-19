GUEST SEGMENT: PCR introduces Cardiomems to monitor patients at home

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Piedmont Columbus Regional is employing a new technique in an effort to keep patients out of the hospital.
The Interventional Cardiology Unit is celebrating its fifth year by introducing Cardiomems, a program that allows doctors to keep a watchful eye on their patients.
Cardiomems is a monitoring device for doctors to monitor patients with heart failure at home to make sure they do not go into fluid overload, which they may not realize they have.
Anyone with congestive heart failure is eligible for Cardiomems, though most patients were recently hospitalized.
Cardiomems is said help keep patients out of the hospital and is approved by Medicare and commercial insurance companies.
To take part, you can contact Piedmont Columbus Regional or Southeastern Cardiology.
