Midland neighbors frustrated with massive sinkhole barricading road for nearly a year

MIDLAND, GA (WTVM) - Neighbors in Midland are concerned about a sinkhole that is taking over their road.
The large sinkhole, located on Calumet Drive, is believed to have formed following heavy rain in May of 2018.
Shortly after, the road was barricaded and closed down, since that time, neighbors say little to no work has been done to fix the damaged road.
“I thought it would be fixed by now," said Juan Berrios who lives in Garrett Pines neighborhood.
Juan Berrios says he has lived near Calumet Dr. for six years and deals first hand with the inconvenience the closed road creates.
“We do a lot of walking down that way, and turn around, now we are limited to this area where there is a lot of traffic. We have to be a lot more careful with the kids and stuff," said Berrios.
Many homeowners are being forced to take alternate routes to Yarbrough and Lynch Road to get to their destinations.
According to Donna Newman, the director of the city of Columbus’ engineering department, a permanent fix is more complicated than people think.
Instead of just paving and restructuring the road, a 32 by 100 foot bridge is set to be built.
Right now, city officials say they are taking a look at the situation and the options available.
Newman also says they are working on bidding process to pay for the construction.
Once that bidding process is complete, officials say it will take four to six months to complete, but a completion date has not been set.
