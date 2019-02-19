Mixed reaction from AL lawmakers over Ivey’s prison plan

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey’s newly unveiled prison plan is getting push-back from some lawmakers. She proposed closing several outdated prisons and building three new regional megaprisons in an effort to solve the Department of Corrections’ understaffing, overcrowding and violence problem.
Sen. Cam Ward, R- Alabaster, is a lead supporter of the prison plan.
“You can’t repair most of the facilities we have right now," Ward said. "They are so outdated. You’re really wasting money spending any more money on those buildings.”
There is controversy around whether to close prisons. Rep. Reed Ingram, R-Montgomery, said he would not want the prisons in Montgomery and Elmore County to close.
“The workforce is already there,” Ingram said. "There’s no need to move it into a different county and create new work force and have our workers having to travel more.”
House Minority Leader Rep. Anthony Daniels, D-Huntsville, says he would rather focus on criminal justice reform.
“We have not addressed bail reform," Daniels said. “We haven’t decriminalized marijuana.”
It is still up in the air on how to pay for the prisons. Gov. Ivey said all options are on the table. It could mean lawmakers approving a $900 million bond issue.
“I couldn’t support it,” Ingram said. “Not $900 million at one time.”
The governor could go around lawmakers and hire a private contractor to build the prisons and lease it back to the state.
Senate President Pro Tem Del Marsh, R-Anniston, provided a statement.
However, Rep. Christopher England, D-Tuscaloosa, says in a Facebook post that leasing prisons out to private industry “is quite possibly one of the worst ideas I have ever heard.”
But if something is not done to fix the prison problem, Ward said it could cost taxpayers even more money as a federal takeover looms.
