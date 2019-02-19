Rain Chances Sticking Around

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Rain chances will be sticking around in the coming days, but the important thing to remember as we go through the week is that it won't be an all-day rain or a complete washout. In fact, it looks like the heaviest rain (and the best coverage will stay to the north and west of I-85 in the coming days). Coverage around here will likely be at the highest on Thursday, dropping a bit going into Friday. Saturday looks like it should be a relatively dry and warm day with highs topping out near 80 and only isolated showers. Going into Sunday, a cold front will drag a line of showers and storms into the area, and we will watch for any strong storms that may be in the mix. We will expect a brief cool-down going Monday into Tuesday with another system bringing showers into the area. At the moment, I'm going with the idea that the weather will cool down to February levels after this system moves out by the middle of next week. There is still a lot that can change in the extended part of the forecast, so stay tuned!