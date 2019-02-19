Rainy and gloomy days persist

For today, a wedge of cooler air pushing across north & central Georgia and Alabama will keep us on the chilly side of things with highs this afternoon hanging out in the low to mid 50s at best. We look a little milder tomorrow, but the more decent surge of warmer air moves in on Thursday and sticks around through the weekend. Expect more scattered showers off-and-on throughout the day for Wednesday, before we add a chance of thunderstorms into the forecast for Thursday and Friday. Over the next several days, Saturday features the lowest rain chance (around 30% coverage), but still expect plenty of clouds around this weekend. We could see some more rumbles of thunder on Sunday, but overall just mainly looking at more rainy and mild days for early next week. So, not much sunshine forecast for the latter half of February!