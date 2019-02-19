2019 Spring Fling Carnival returns to Columbus in April

By Olivia Gunn | February 18, 2019 at 10:51 PM EST - Updated February 18 at 10:51 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Spring Fling Carnival is returning to Columbus in April 2019.

The carnival takes place April 5 to April 14 in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot. The carnival includes, rides, games, food, and fun.

Admission is free and ride tickets are available each day.

See schedule and ride specials below:

Friday:

4 p.m. – Close - Unlimited rides $15

Saturday:

11 a.m. – Noon - Free rides

Noon – 3 p.m. - Unlimited Rides $30

3 p.m. – Close - No ride specials

(Hand stamp honored all day if purchased between noon and 3 p.m.)

Sunday:

12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m. - Free rides

2 p.m. – Close - Unlimited rides $25

Monday: – Thursday:

Unlimited rides $20

Friday:

Unlimited rides $25

Saturday:

11 a.m. – Noon - Free rides

Noon – 3 p.m. - Unlimited rides $30

3 p.m.– Close - No Ride Specials

(Hand stamp honored if purchased between 12-3pm)

Sunday:

12:30 p.m. – 2pm - Free rides

2pm – Close - Unlimited rides $25

Ride coupons are available for purchase daily on the midway.

