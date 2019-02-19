Uptown Columbus named Main Street of the Month by Georgia Main Street

“Over the past 35 years, Uptown Columbus has undergone a remarkable transformation evolving from a decaying downtown into a bustling, vibrant community. Throughout this journey, the Main Street Approach has provided the framework for comprehensive revitalization and guided our community to recognize, celebrate and promote the authenticity of our downtown. Most notably, the $25M public-private partnership that led to the restoration of the Chattahoochee River brought new life to a historic sector of our downtown, creating economic opportunities, spurring development along the riverfront, increasing tourism, and positively enhancing the identity of our community.”