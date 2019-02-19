Uptown Columbus named Main Street of the Month by Georgia Main Street

Uptown Columbus named Main Street of the Month by Georgia Main Street
Still image of Uptown Columbus from "2013 Cinestar Aerial Reel" on Remedy Film's vimeo site.
By Alex Jones | February 19, 2019 at 4:06 PM EST - Updated February 19 at 4:06 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus is being recognized as one of the state of Georgia’s top central business districts.

The Georgia Main Street Project began in 1980 as part of an initiative created by the National Trust for Historic Preservation and serves more than 100 communities across the state.

Becca Zajac with Uptown Columbus says

“Over the past 35 years, Uptown Columbus has undergone a remarkable transformation evolving from a decaying downtown into a bustling, vibrant community. Throughout this journey, the Main Street Approach has provided the framework for comprehensive revitalization and guided our community to recognize, celebrate and promote the authenticity of our downtown. Most notably, the $25M public-private partnership that led to the restoration of the Chattahoochee River brought new life to a historic sector of our downtown, creating economic opportunities, spurring development along the riverfront, increasing tourism, and positively enhancing the identity of our community.”

Georgia Main Street says their communities have been instrumental in historic preservation, small business development and increasing tourism among many other things.

Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.