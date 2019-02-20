Arkal Automotive expanding Auburn location, adding more jobs

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - New jobs are coming to East Alabama over the next two years.
Arkal Automotive is expanding its Auburn location. The company is investing $2.5 million into its operations.
Arkal first came to Auburn in 2011 and has brought 150 jobs since then through several expansions.
The company is part of a network across the globe that provides black plastic products for structural parts. Arkal provides these parts for manufacturers like BMW, Volkswagen, and General Motors.
The positions will be skilled and unskilled. This will include departments such as maintenance, automation, and process engineering.
