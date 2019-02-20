Columbus police searching for missing, runaway 16-year-old

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for assistance locating a missing/runaway teen.
16-year-old Deashia Pruett was last seen February 19 at Spencer High School. She was last seen wearing a white Polo shirt, black jeans, and sneakers.
Pruett if 5’10” and weighs 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and long black hair.
Anyone with information on Pruett’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or 706-653-3400.
