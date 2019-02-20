CSU students meet former President Jimmy Carter on Presidents’ Day

PLAINS, GA (WTVM) - A group of Columbus State University students and professors got the opportunity to meet former President Jimmy Carter on Presidents’ Day.
More than 30 students and professors traveled to Plains, Georgia to join more than 200 other middle school through college students for the meeting with Carter and his wife.
“It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, said Tiffany Morgan, a senior majoring in history and secondary education. “It is not every day that you get to meet a president.”
The Carters answered questions from the students on topics ranging from foreign police and education, to the qualities of good leadership. Carter and his wife were also available for book signings after the discussion.
The annual trip is open to history and political science students and was funded by the Dean’s Office of CSU’s College of Letter and Sciences.
