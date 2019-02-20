Man arrested in shooting death of neighbor in Barbour County; victim’s family speaks out

BARBOUR COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A meeting between two neighbors turned deadly after one man is charged with killing the other.
Now the victim’s family is seeking justice for their loved one.
26-year-old Kenneth Phillips, also known as CJ, was gunned down right outside his own home a few days ago. Family members are looking for answers, trying to figure out why this happened and hoping to get justice for him.
It was after 9 p.m. Saturday when Sandra Lowry got a call about gunshots near her daughter’s home. Lowry said her daughter called 911 and applied pressure to Phillips’ wounds until an ambulance arrived. Barbour County Sheriff Tyronne Smith said ER doctors at Medical Center Barbour pronounced Phullips dead just before 11 Pp.m.
Smith said 32-year-old Alex Forshee is charged with murder.
Phillips’ mother-in-law says he and Forshee had been neighbors for about three years, but only started having problems this past year.
“He told numerous people, and friends that were standing in the yard, that he had a bullet with CJ’s name on it,” Lowry said.
Lowry said Phillips was determined to be peaceful.
“So the afternoon that this happened, Mr. Phillips had texted him and said man let’s just squish everything. We’re neighbors," Lowry said, "Mr. Forshee sent CJ a text that I got something for you when I get home.”
Smith and other officials arrested Forshee Monday afternoon and charged him with first degree murder.
“No matter what they do to him, they’ll never bring my son, my CJ back," Lowry said. "They’ll never bring him back no matter what. I want justice served and I want it served right.”
Although the victim’s family asked for no bond, Forshee’s bond is set at $50,000.
“Mr. Forshee took my daughter’s world, an 8-year-old’s world, and my son in law away from us,” Lowry said.
Lowry said the shooting was senseless and could have been prevented.
Funeral arrangements are set for Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.