Man convicted killing Auburn student in 2008 seeking appeal of death sentence

AUBURN, GA (WTVM) - A hearing to overturn a death sentence was held Tuesday for a man convicted of killing an Auburn University student.
In 2010,Courtney Lockhart was convicted of capital murder in the 2008 death of Lauren Burk.
A jury recommended life without parole, but Judge Jacob Walker used judicial override to sentence Lockhart to death.
Alabama judges are no longer allowed to override jury suggested sentencing with the death sentence.
Burk’s father said he hopes the judge does not change his original sentencing.
“We maintain our desire for the death penalty,” said Jim Burk, father of Lauren Burk. “Lauren did get the death penalty without a hearing, and we will do anything it takes to continue this process. Even if it goes to the Supreme Court, the Burk family will never give up.”
The prosecution and defense both rested their cases, but defense attorney, Aaron Katz, said a final decision won’t come until at least August.
