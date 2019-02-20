MCSD votes to close Early College Academy to combine with Jordan High

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Muscogee County School District voted unanimously Tuesday night to close the Early College Academy in Columbus.
The academy will be combined with Jordan High School.
Board members said the closure is the result of a declining enrollment at Early College after the dual enrollment program offered by school became available to students across the district.
They also said this is the financially responsible thing to do. Board members said it will save the district almost $400,000.
“To get it fully funded, to get it fully paid for by the state, it would take 950 students. Right now there are 127,” said Mike Edmonson, District 2 board member.
The change will take place during the following 2019-2020 school year.
