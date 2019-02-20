Mysterious white foam in Phenix City creek turn out to be soap

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - Neighbors in Phenix City are reacting to an unidentified white substance found in local bodies of water, specifically Holland Creek, but city officials are now reporting it’s just soap.
“What happened is up at JVL factory, which is out in Russell County, they had a leak from a tank that stores concentrated soap, that got into their storm drain and into the creek,” said Phenix City Utilities Director, Stephen Smith.
Smith said sometime between Monday and Tuesday morning, anywhere between 150 to 300 gallons of the concentrated soap leaked out, spreading to Holland Creek, parts of Mill Creek, and the Chattahoochee River.
People in the area are taking to social media and describing the unusual scene.
“I just happened to walk down toward the creek and noticed the white foam. It almost looked like bubbles in the bubble bath, flowing down the creek.” said Sara Dodson, a Phenix City resident.
Phenix City officials said it is state issue in terms of environmental enforcement, but local crews immediately responded, testing the water for any potential danger. He said for the general public, it’s no danger.
But there is a possibility some fish and wildlife were impacted by the spill.
The company, JVL, which manufactures personal care products ranging from lotions, shampoos, and conditioners, among other things is reportedly working to rectify the situation.
The tank and leak has been repaired.
They company is also working to build a dam to contain any future spills.
