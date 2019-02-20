Opelika police investigating non-life threatening shooting after man shot inside Samford Ct. home

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - Opelika police are currently investigating a shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Samford Ct. on Feb. 19.
Police responded to reports of someone discharging a firearm into an occupied residence and assault.
Officers found the victim who reported that he was at home in the living room when he heard several gunshots outside.
He reported that he then felt a stinging sensation and realized one of the rounds had hit him.
The victim was then taken to East Alabama Medical Center where he was treated for his non-life threatening injury.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.