Suspect wanted for theft at a business in Opelika

OPELIKA, AL (WTVM) - A suspect is wanted for theft at a business in Opelika.
The theft incident happened Feb. 13 at Buena Vista Tires on Frederick Road.
According to police, the suspect stole an undisclosed amount of money from the business.
The suspect is described aS a male between 45 and 55 years old. He is bald and has a mustache. He was last seen wearing a dark colored jacket and a plaid shirt.
The suspect fled the scene in a dark colored Cadillac Escalade.
Anyone with information on his identity or the case is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department’s Detective Division at 334-705-5220. To report anonymously, contact the Secret Witness Hotline at 334-745-8665.
