Tax season underway, Goodwill offers tips to Chattahoochee Valley residents

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - With tax season in full swing, tax experts say you may want to revisit your withholdings in 2019.
Recent tax reform caused the amount of money withheld from paychecks to drop last year.
For many taxpayers, that made their paychecks bigger throughout the year, but could result in a smaller refund.
“Say you received a dollar more in each weeks paycheck then you would be reduced by that amount at the end of the year in terms of comparing last year to this year now if you had your taxes at Goodwill last year the tax slayer program that we use does in fact compare last year to this year so we can we show you exactly why it’s different,” said Denise Eckley, Goodwill Career Center Manager.
One tip the Goodwill Career Center gives is familiarizing yourself with new tax forms. Everyone will use a shortened version of form 1040.
Lastly, know where to get help, like at Goodwill, to cut down on any confusion with any changes.
“So, because of the tax law changes and the fact that the standardized deductions are different than they have been in years past there is less opportunity to itemize by that very nature alone the essence of the 1040 is shorter and the process is shorter than it has been in years past,” said Eckley.
With a few income requirements, Goodwill offers its services at no cost.
“If you have a house hold income of $54,000 a year or less Goodwill will prepare your taxes for free absolutely no fees we do this in partner ship with the IRS,” said Goodwill Director of Communications Julie Bennett.
They recommend you have everything you need when you come in, like a hard copy of your drivers license and social security card.
