Trading chilly and dreary weather for mild and dreary weather

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Although the past few days have been damp and chilly, warmer air sets its sights on the Valley today—but clouds will still be around unfortunately. Expect a pesky mist and patchy drizzle for most of your Wednesday before we see better coverage of showers and even a few rumbles of thunder this evening and overnight into early Thursday morning.
Warmer air will surge in as the cold air wedge erodes away this afternoon noon, pushing highs eventually close to 80 by tomorrow into the weekend. Despite rain chances in the forecast each day, we still anticipate no flooding concerns for the Valley; the heaviest rain will fall across north Georgia and Alabama.
By Sunday, a cold front headed toward the Southeast will bring another round of showers and storms before a quieter start to Monday. There may still be some clouds around, but rain chances will briefly subside before our next rainmaker moves in by next Tuesday. We’ll continue to fine-tune next week’s forecast for you in the coming days, but for now, definitely keep the umbrella around—and you may want to turn the AC on again by tomorrow!
