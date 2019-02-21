Auburn University student’s newspaper breaks story on KKK op-ed

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - Auburn University students were the ones who found the editorial that encourages a resurgence of the KKK.
Chip Brownlee, the editor in chief, and Mikayla Burns, the managing editor, were the ones who saw the editorial first. They said they typically look at different newspapers across the state and nation to see what to do, and maybe more importantly, what not to do.
After first seeing the editorial, the two immediately tweeted about it.
The editorial was printed in the Democrat-Reporter newspaper based in Linden, Alabama.
The editorial includes things like: “Time for the Ku Klux Klan to night ride again,” and “Democrats in the Republican Party” are planning to raise taxes in Alabama, saying the Klan should raid “gated communities” where they live.
“I think it’s inspiring to not do that,” said Burns. “But it’s also a testament to what can be published because we are in a society where everyone can have a voice and anyone can have a voice.”
Burns and Brownlee said they have had hundreds of retweets and replies. They said the responses to the Plainsman have overall been positive, but people have been completely shocked by the editorial in the Democrat-Reporter.
