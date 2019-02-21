Class action lawsuit filed against Georgia Power

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Georgia Power customers are filing a class action lawsuit against Georgia’s largest utility company.
The company has approximately 2.5 million customers across the state. This case, first filed in 2011, claims Georgia Power overcharged customers for more than a decade. The suit argues the company has inflated fees.
Georgia Power said the claims have no merit. Spokesman John Kraft said the judge decided to stay this case and refer to the state’s utility regulator, the Public Service Commission, for a ruling.
He said Georgia Power agrees with this decision, and will work hard to defend itself. Kraft said “Georgia Power will continue to serve the best interests of our customers and will continue to comply with the commission’s orders and appropriately collect revenue.”
