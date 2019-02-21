Family gives state 10-days to release AL mall death evidence

MONTGOMERY, AL (WSFA) - The family EJ Bradford continues to apply pressure to state and local authorities regarding the investigation into their son’s death.
Bradford was fatally shot by a Hoover police officer at the Riverchase Galleria on Thanksgiving. The officers heard shots fired in the mall and saw Bradford pull a gun and run toward a victim who was shot. When Bradford chambered his weapon, the police officer used deadly force.
It was later determined Bradford did not fire his weapon. Police have since charged another man, Erron Brown, with attempted murder for the shooting in question.
Wednesday, the Bradford family appeared alongside the NAACP, the ACLU, and the Justice League as they filed an open records request with the attorney general’s office and the Hoover Police Department to obtain copies of all videos, evidence from Bradford’s investigation, and to name the officer who pulled the trigger. They want the information within 10 days.
Randall Marshall, Executive Director of the ACLU, said the AG should release all findings since the case is now closed.
“The officers that were on duty that night were government employees doing their work on the government dime,” Marshall stated. “There is no longer a privacy interest.”
Patricia Mokolo, Communications Chair of the Alabama Chapter of the NAACP, called on the Hoover Police Department to take full responsibility for the shooting and release the name of the officer.
“What about protect, serve, and preserve life?" Mokolo asked. “That’s a protection that should be afforded to black people too. The law shouldn’t be used against black and brown people. The law is the law. It is a blanket protection for all of us.”
The attorney general’s office chose not to put the case involving the Hoover officer before a grand jury. Instead, Attorne General Steve Marshall (no relation to Randall Marshall) cleared the officer and released a detailed report, including pictures and two videos, which explained why criminal charges were not pursued.
Those advocating for the Bradford family feel the attorney general took away the will of the people by closing the case.
“We also have concerns about the decision, not to at a minimum, present charges to a grand jury,” stated Randall Marshall. “All of these things raise serious questions of law enforcement accountability in the state of Alabama.”
Bradford’s father, EJ Bradford, Sr., said authorities have ten days to release the name of the officer, or they will.
“They only wanted the name of the officer who killed their child released,” said Ben Crump, attorney for the Bradford family. “What is it about this officer that the AG and the Hoover police are hiding?”
Previously, the attorney general’s office confirmed to WSFA 12 News it declined to release the officer’s name due to safety precautions, citing it wasn’t the practice of the office to release names of individuals who are not under investigation.
Wednesday afternoon, the attorney general’s office released this statement regarding their request:
“Consistent with state ethics rules and advice from the Alabama State Bar, the Attorney General released photographs, two surveillance videos, and a detailed 24-page report regarding the shooting death of Emantic Bradford, Jr. The same rules and advice limit the Attorney General’s ability to disclose further information pending resolution of the case against Erron Brown. The Attorney General will review the ACLU’s request for additional information and respond in due course.”
If the open records request isn’t granted, the advocates said they will file suit and ask a judge to compel the release of the records.
