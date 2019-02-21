Fort Benning taking preventative measures against strep after multiple soldiers infected

FORT BENNING, GA (WTVM) - After multiple soldiers have been diagnosed with serious strep infections, Fort Benning is putting preventative measures in place to keep the illness from spreading.
The Army base says there have been four cases of complications from strep within the basic training population.
They are characterizing the cases as a cluster and not an epidemic.
To prevent the illness from spreading, all basic training soldiers and cadre will receive antibiotics in accordance with guidelines presented by the CDC and the Army Surgeon General.
There are no soldiers in isolation at this time.
Training is said to be continuing as planned while healthcare professional continue monitoring the overall health of the whole trainee population.
