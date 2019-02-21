A gloomy but much warmer Thursday on tap

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Dense fog blanketing the Valley for Thursday morning, but fortunately looking much milder than the damp cold we’ve seen over the past few days. Nevertheless, despite the warmer air in place, morning fog will make way for more clouds and even some scattered showers and storms as head into the afternoon and evening hours.
Rain chances look lower for Friday and Saturday, but still can’t rule out a few isolated showers. Before a cold front comes through on Sunday, temperatures will remain well above-average, inching closer toward 80 degrees. Sunshine still going to be hard to come by over the next few days. We can expect a chance of more showers and storms Sunday morning, before drier air and finally a break of sun comes through by the end of the weekend.
Monday looks more seasonable with some dry sunshine in the mix, while their remains some uncertainty in the forecast as we wrap up February and head into March—regarding a wetter vs. a drier pattern. We’ll keep you posted, but for now, you definitely still need the umbrella around!
