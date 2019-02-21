HEALTH WITH DR. PAULA: Using the DASH diet to lower blood pressure

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - One in three Americans, or 67 million people, have high blood pressure.
Dr. Paula Walker-King recommends using the DASH diet to help keep your blood pressure down.
DASH stands for:
D - Dietary
A - Approaches to
S - Stop
H - Hypertension
If you follow the plan, you can reduce your systolic blood pressure by eight to fourteen points.
Dr. Paula says the diet aims to reduce your sodium intake to no more than 1,500 to 2,300 milligrams per day by focusing on eating vegetables, fruits and grains, with some allowances for poultry and fish.
It is also important to keep alcohol to an absolute minimum.
Dr. Paula says you should aid towards that are labeled as low-sodium or sodium free and refrain from adding additional salt to your foods.
She also says that you should rinse your canned vegetables to wash some of the excess sodium away.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.