Lakewood Golf Course in Phenix City reopening after storm damage

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Lakewood Golf Course in Phenix City is expected to fully reopen Thursday for the first time since last week’s storm.
Stephen Smith, Phenix City’s assistant city manager, said a lot of big trees went down, especially on the front 9 holes.
Although crews were out on the scene right after the storm and early the next morning, only the back 9 holes could reopen the following day. The city had to get bids from local tree companies to finish cleaning up the front 9 holes because the trees were too large for the city’s utility crews.
“Strickland Tree Company was the lowest bid and then they have to mobilize and they have to get out. It takes a day or two to cut the trees up and get them out of the way,” Smith said. "It’s not something you can do instantaneously.
Smith said because this was not a public safety and health issue, they could not do this process on an emergency basis.
The full 18 hole course will be open Thursday.
