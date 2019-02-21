Rain Chances Trending Lower Fri-Sat

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - After some wet weather at times on Thursday, the overall coverage of rain should be dropping a bit as we head into Friday and Saturday. Look for a 10-30% rain chance those days, which should allow for some dry weather if you have any plans that might take you outside. Late Saturday into Sunday, another cold front will bring showers into our neck of the woods - perhaps with a few storms. The best coverage will come overnight Saturday into early Sunday morning. By Sunday afternoon, the sun should come back out with temperatures holding in the 60s during the afternoon. Monday and Tuesday will see another increase in clouds and highs in the 60s for most folks. The middle and end of next week are a bit unsettled - one of the major long-range computer models keeps things dry, while another keeps things wet! We will forecast isolated showers Wednesday through Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s right now, and fine-tune things as we get closer!