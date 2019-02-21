Temperatures Going Up; Rain Chances Stick Around

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Most of the showers and storms on this Wednesday have been along and northwest of I-85, and that's how things should stay tonight and into the overnight. For Thursday, isolated showers will be possible area-wide early in the day, but look for showers and storms to come back into the picture during the late afternoon, evening, and nighttime hours. Most of the rain will be between 5 PM and Midnight, and we'll keep an eye on any storms that might form. The coverage of rain drops off a bit on Friday, and Saturday looks like a warm and relatively dry day with a rain coverage a 10-30% - we can't say there won't be any showers, but they should remain fairly isolated. Going into Sunday, look for some rain and storms early in the morning hours, and then we expect a brief cool-down that will carry us into early next week. At the moment, I'm keeping the forecast dry from Monday through Thursday with highs in the 60s Monday and Tuesday and upper 60s and lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday.