William Hawkins exhibit on display at the Columbus Museum

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Columbus Museum is hosting a special exhibit in honor of William Hawkins.
Hawkins was a self taught African American artist who lived from 1895 to 1990. A traveling exhibition of Hawkins’ work is ending in Columbus. The show’s curator, Susan Mitchell Crawley, said Hawkins knew where his creativity came from.
“He was of mixed race ancestry and he considered that very important," said Susan Mitchell Crawley, an independent curator. “He called it being crossed up, and he credited it with his creativity. He felt like all those different strains of ancestry combined in him to make him particularly creative.”
Crawley is giving a free lecture at the Columbus Museum Thursday at 6 p.m. If you don’t have a chance to make it out, the exhibit will be at the Columbus Museum through April 28.
