Alabama severe weather preparedness tax holiday starts Friday

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - This year’s annual severe weather preparedness tax holiday will give Alabama residents a chance to buy all the supplies needed in case of a natural disaster.
The holiday will begin midnight Friday and end midnight Sunday. Shoppers are encouraged to buy supplies for their homes and businesses to prepare for severe weather.
Here’s a list of some items to be sure and get this tax fee weekend:
- Batteries: AAA-cell batteries, AA-cell batteries, C-cell batteries, D-cell batteries, 6-volt batteries, 9-volt
- batteries. (NOTE: coin batteries, automobile batteries, and boat batteries are not exempt.)
- Cellular phone battery
- Cellular phone charger
- Portable self-powered or battery-powered radio, two-way radio, weather-band radio or NOAA weather radio
- Portable self-powered light source, including battery-powered flashlights, lanterns, or emergency glow sticks
- Tarpaulin, plastic sheeting, plastic drop cloths, and other flexible, waterproof sheeting
- Ground anchor systems, such as bungee cords or rope, or tie-down kits
- Duct tape
- Plywood, window film or other materials specifically designed to protect window coverings
- Non-electric food storage cooler or water storage container
- Non-electric can opener
- Artificial ice, blue ice, ice packs, reusable ice
- Self-contained first aid kit
- Fire extinguisher
- Smoke detector
- Carbon monoxide detector
- Gas or diesel fuel tank or container
Some higher priced items are also included in the holiday such as portable generators and cords.
Any potential shoppers should first check the list of participating cities and counties. More information about the tax holiday can be found on the Alabama Retail website.
