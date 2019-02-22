Auburn City Council approves new recycling grant

By Alex Jones | February 22, 2019 at 2:45 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 2:45 PM

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - The roll-out of the single-stream recycling program in Auburn is now complete.

The Auburn City Council approved an agreement with The Recycling Partnership for a $175,000 grant at a council meeting this week.

The funds will be used in two phases, the first will focus on engaging and educating new single-stream program participants and re-engaging longtime recyclers.

The second phase will include the purchase of up to 2,000 new carts and associated educational materials.

