Auburn City Council approves new recycling grant

AUBURN, AL (WTVM) - The roll-out of the single-stream recycling program in Auburn is now complete.
The Auburn City Council approved an agreement with The Recycling Partnership for a $175,000 grant at a council meeting this week.
The funds will be used in two phases, the first will focus on engaging and educating new single-stream program participants and re-engaging longtime recyclers.
The second phase will include the purchase of up to 2,000 new carts and associated educational materials.
