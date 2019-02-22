Body of adult female found in Lee County

LEE COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - The body of an adult female has been located in Lee County.
Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones says that deputies received a call at approximately 12:35 p.m. CST from a passing motorist of what appeared to be a body in a creek.
The body was found in Landmark subdivision north of Phenix City in southeast Lee County.
Responding deputies discovered the body of an adult female, but have not yet released her identity.
