Police investigating after body found near Alfred Lyons Bridge in Lanett

CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - First responders in Chambers County are currently in the area of Magnolia Rd. after a body was reportedly located.
The body is said to have been found near the Alfred Lyons Bridge in Lanett, according to Lanett Police Chief Johnny Woods.
The victim has not yet been identified and no cause of death has been determined.
City of Lanett Fire and EMS and East Alabama Fire District are on scene.
News Leader 9 has a crew en route to the scene to learn more information.
