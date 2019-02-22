Criminal Justice Reform Advocacy Training held in Columbus

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Two groups are coming together to help people in Columbus people understand criminal justice and how they can advocate for changes hey believe in.
On Thursday, the New Life Second Chance partnering with the Southern Center For Human Rights held a citizens Criminal Justice Reform Advocacy Training.
The event helped to educate attendees on commonly misunderstood topics such as Juvenile Justice, Bill reform, immigration, activism, charging young people as adults and bills that will come up in this legislative session.
The groups says they are hoping to make knowledge of criminal justice easier to understand and empower the community on how to better advocate for issues they care about.
This is the Second time for these two organizations to come together. This organizations partners with Georgia Justice Reform partnership which includes over 80 organizations in Georgia who work around criminal justice reform.
For anyone who wants to get more involved, the groups will host a Justice Day on Tuesday in Atlanta. They will meet at the parking lot located on Macon road at the former K mart. Buses will leave around 6:00 AM.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.