Friend of Tip Top Drive murder victim speaks out

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - New details are emerging about a Columbus woman charged with murdering her live-in boyfriend yesterday afternoon. A life-long friend of the victim tells us he never saw this coming.
Police say around 3:30 PM Wednesday afternoon, 50-year-old Vickie Perez shot and killed her boyfriend, 55-year-old John Allport, at their home on Tip Top Drive in Columbus.
“After interviewing people in the neighborhood, other individuals plus the female involved, Ms. Perez, late last night they formally charged Ms. Perez with murder-family violence,” said Major JD Hawk, with Columbus Police Department Investigative services.
Greg Flores said he and John Allport met in kindergarten and were friends ever since.
“John’s daddy was stationed with my father and so we were military brats,” Flores said.
He said the two of them talked very often, and Allport would tell him just about everything in his life.
“Eight weeks ago he told me he met a girl, that everything was going so good," Flores said. "He was flying to Daytona and she bought him a ticket and was taking him out, bought him clothes, cut his hair, he was just so happy.”
Flores said Perez and Allport moved into the home on Tip Top Drive together near the end of January.
“John was sincere about how happy he was and she seemed sincere about how happy they were," Flores said, "and when all this came about it just was unexplainable.”
“Vickie seemed to be such a great person from the day I met her. I don’t know anybody that ever heard her raise her voice to him or say something bad... You know there’s only two people who know why it happened and that’s God and one other person.”
Perez will be in recorders court for a preliminary hearing on Friday at 9 A.M., where Columbus police said the judge will determine if there’s probable cause and set bond for this homicide that’s still under investigation.
