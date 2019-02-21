GA Supreme Court makes changes to DUI law

Next week, on February 26, MADD volunteers will rally at the capitol to advocate for DUI reform. Drunk driving is a leading killer on Georgia roadways, killing 15,461 people since 1982, including 366 in 2017 alone. The fight to end drunk driving is far from over. Lawmakers must take action to protect the rights of Georgia residents, including all drunk driving victims. The number one solution to remedy this Court decision that protects rights of all Georgia residents is to mandate the use of ignition interlocks for anyone who refuses and seeks driving privileges during an administrative license suspension or the suspected drunk driver simply cannot drive — a law in 31 states already. Additionally, lawmakers must enact legislation making Georgia the 33rd state to require the use of ignition interlocks for anyone who seeks driving privileges after a DUI.”