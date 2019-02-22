“It’s hogwash.” Skepticism surrounds Governor Ivey’s prison building plan

The last assessment of the state’s correctional facilities showed that deferred maintenance cost totaled around $450 million. This number has nearly doubled in 5 years, making the deferred maintenance cost now at $750 million. To properly maintain the state’s current, dilapidated facilities would cost Alabama twice as much as building new ones. In addition, the cost of maintaining state prisons under current conditions is a bottomless pit, placing a large and never-ending financial burden on tax payers. The need to resolve the prison infrastructure problem is immediate. If left unaddressed, or even deferred for another year or two, Alabama would face huge financial repercussions. If these issues are left unaddressed, Alabama’s correctional system may face a Federal Court takeover. This would remove all deciding power from Alabama and place total control in the federal government’s hands.