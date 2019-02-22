Local organization hosts comedy fundraiser for disabled community

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Looking for a fun Friday night? Good news- A local organization, Access 2 Independence (A2I), is hosting a Comedy fundraiser tonight with proceeds going to improve the lives of disabled people in our very own community.
The show will be hosted by The Loft in Uptown Columbus on Friday February 22 at 7:00PM.
The event will feature comedian Jerry Farber headlining and musical talent from local Disability community member, Rusty Taylor.
A2I says the funds raised will help to serve local people with disabilities, increasing their quality of life, overall independence, and access to the community and family.
Access 2 Independence is a non-profit organization that aims to provide members of the disabled community with services, support, and advocacy, to empower them to participate in the community and live independently.
More information can be found on the Access 2 Independence Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.