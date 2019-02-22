MCOE recognizes Medal of Honor recipient with award and proclamation

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - The Maneuver Center of Excellence honored a retired sergeant Friday at the National Infantry Museum.
Sgt. First Class Melvin Morris is an African American soldier whose courageous behavior in the Vietnam War earned him the Medal of Honor. He also became one of the first soldiers to don the Green Beret at the command of President John F. Kennedy in 1961.
At Friday’s event, Morris received a proclamation and an award.
"It's awesome,” said Morris. “I mean I'm more nervous being here that I was receiving the Medal of Honor, and the museum is one of the best I've seen since I’ve been across the country."
Morris was presented the Medal of Honor by President Barack Obama in 2014 during on the largest Medal of Honor ceremonies in history.
