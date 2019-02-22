Multi-jurisdictional drug bust leads to four arrests in Valley

VALLEY, AL (WTVM) - A multi-jurisdictional drug bust in Chambers County has led to the arrest of four people.
Agents with the Chambers County Drug Task Force and the Alabama Drug Enforcement Drug Task Force received information about drug activity from Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.
They searched a residence in the 400 block of Lafayette St. in Valley on Feb. 21.
During the search, they were able to arrest:
- 42-year-old Richard Shaddix, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
- 36-year-old Emily Smith, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
- 39-year-old Michael Fulghum, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia
- 45-year-old Laurie Schofield, charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia
All four suspects were taken to the Chambers County Detention Facility.
