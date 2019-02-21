South Georgia drug busts linked to Cuban drug organization

As a result of the warrants, three large and sophisticated indoor marijuana grow operations with an approximate street value of over $1.3 million (total of 240 high grade plants and 31 pounds of processed product) U.S. Currency totaling $46,420, and multiple firearms to include rifles with night vision scopes, were seized. Additionally, each residents and related property as well as several vehicles were seized. Investigators say the fourth search warrant yielded evidence of a prior operation but was not active and the residence was not occupied.