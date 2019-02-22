Springer Opera House in Columbus announces upcoming season

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Thursday was the Springer’s 148th birthday and they celebrated with some big news. New partnerships, stars, and shows were all announced as the Columbus opera house gears up for the newest season.
At Thursday’s event the Springer announced some new partnerships that will be happening including one with CSU’s Coca Cola Space Science museum to even NASA.
They reveled they also plan to add a star to the Springer’s walk of fame in honor of Burt Reynolds honoring Barbara Kennon.
They also addressed the state of the basement that flooded last week, saying that they continue to repair damages but are still looking forward to upcoming shows.
And most importantly, the Opera house announced its 2019-2020 lineup! Here’s whats coming this year:
ROBIN HOOD
- By: John Maclay- Children’s Theatre Series - McClure Theatre- July 5 - July 21
CHICAGO
- By: Phil Collins- Mainstage Series - Emily Woodruff Hall- September 20 - October 6, 2019
THE RAINBOW FISH
- By: Austin Zumbro- Mainstage Series - Emily Woodruff Hall- October 4 - 13, 2019
YESTERDAY AND TODAY
- Studio II Series - McClure Theatre- November 7 - 17
WE’RE GOING ON A BEAR HUNT
- Children’s Theatre Series - McClure Theatre- November 16 - 24
HOLIDAY MYSTERY SHOW
- By: Mystery- Mainstage Series - Emily Woodruff Hall- December 5 - 22, 2019
A TUNA CHRISTMAS
- By: Jaston Williams, Ed Howard, and Joe Sears- Studio II Series - McClure Theatre- December 12 - 22
TWINKLE, TWINKLE LITTLEST STAR
- Children’s Theatre Series - McClure Theatre- January 18 - 26
FENCES
- By: August Wilson- Mainstage Series - Emily Woodruff Hall- January 23 - February 2, 2020
AKEELAH AND THE BEE
- By: Cheryl L. West- Children’s Theatre Series - McClure Theatre- February 21 - March 1
SINGING IN THE RAIN
- Book by Betty Comden and Adolph Green, lyrics by Arthur Freed, and music by Nacio Herb Brown- Mainstage Series - Emily Woodruff Hall- March 12 - 29, 2020
MORNINGSIDE
- By: Topher Payne- Children’s Theatre Series - McClure Theatre- April 16 - 26
CHICKA CHICKA BOOM BOOM
- Children’s Theatre Series - McClure Theatre- April 18 - 25, 2020
MATILDA
- Music by Tim Minchin based on the book by Roald Dahl- Mainstage Series - Emily Woodruff Hall- May 1 - 17, 2020
