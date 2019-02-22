Troup Co. hosts “State of County Address”

TROUP CO, GA (WTVM) - On Thursday, Troup County commissioners described plans for the the upcoming year, as well as successes from 2018, in their first ever “State of the County Address.”
Dozens of people from the community showed up to listen to different departments of the local government discuss information from 2018 and future projects in 2019.
The Parks and Recreation, Roads and Engineering and Communication Departments all gave presentations. The Public Safety Department had presentations from the sheriff, fire chief and 911 director.
Successes of the year were discussed- including new bridges, repainted street lines, and cleared branches/shrubbery. Public safety shared statistics like the fact that there are 558 inmates in jail, and inmates picked up over 8,000 bags of trash last year. Officials said the number of burglaries in Troup county decreased by 46%.
Several new projects have already started in the county. Eric Mosley, the Troup County Board of Commissioner County Manager, said a new tennis center is expected to be finished in the next month.
“We think there are a lot of really cool projects on the horizon,” he said. “The one I think people are going to enjoy is that we’re seeing about fifty plus miles of road repaved throughout the county. So, it’s a lot smoother ride ahead.”
Mosley said the purpose of Thursday’s address is to ensure transparency between the local government and the citizens of Troup county, as well as illustrate all the innovative projects they have planned.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.