TSYS in Columbus hosts 19th annual Black History Month Celebration
By Julie Waldock | February 21, 2019 at 8:03 PM EST - Updated February 21 at 8:03 PM

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- On Thursday, hundreds of local residents gathered as the Columbus branch of Total System Services or TSYS hosted it’s 19th annual Black History Month Celebration.

A performance by the TSYS Choir kicked off the festivities followed by a panel discussion which was moderated by News Leader 9′s Roslyn Giles.

This year’s theme was “The Current State of Health in the Black Community.”

A panel of medical professionals discussed health related issues they are seeing in the Black community and what can be done to improve these issues.

