TSYS in Columbus hosts 19th annual Black History Month Celebration

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM)- On Thursday, hundreds of local residents gathered as the Columbus branch of Total System Services or TSYS hosted it’s 19th annual Black History Month Celebration.
A performance by the TSYS Choir kicked off the festivities followed by a panel discussion which was moderated by News Leader 9′s Roslyn Giles.
This year’s theme was “The Current State of Health in the Black Community.”
A panel of medical professionals discussed health related issues they are seeing in the Black community and what can be done to improve these issues.
