Very Warm For Friday and Saturday

Friday and Saturday are looking very good for February standards, with a mix of sun & clouds, and highs in the lower 80′s. Main weather problems will be dense fog at night and a stray PM thundershower. Our next cold front will move through Sunday morning, bringing a line of showers and storms, though severe weather isn’t expected. Next week starts off seasonably cool with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s with partly sunny skies. Lots of uncertainty for the 2nd half of next week.