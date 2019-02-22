Warm & Mostly Dry Saturday; Rain Moving in Late

COLUMBUS, GA (WTVM) - Heading into Saturday, expect another foggy start in the morning with highs returning to the 80s in the afternoon and evening. Any showers or storms that fire up should happen in the afternoon or evening, but the rain coverage will only be between 10-30%. There will be a much better chance of rain overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. A few storms could be involved, but we don't anticipate severe weather in our area. Going into Sunday afternoon and evening, we will see clearing conditions along with breezy and cooler weather. Monday and Tuesday look dry with highs in the 60s and lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s in the morning. The weather still looks unsettled for the middle and end of next week with highs generally in the 60s and 70s Wednesday and Thursday with 60s for Friday and next weekend. I'm including isolated showers right now during that time-frame, but stay tuned for changes. Have a great weekend!