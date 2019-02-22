Watch: Puppy cries over sad ‘Lion King’ scene

Pride Rock from Disney's 'The Lion King.' (Source: Walt Disney Pictures)
By Ed Payne | February 22, 2019 at 6:34 PM EST - Updated February 22 at 6:39 PM

CHATTANOOGA, TN (Gray News) – Who hasn’t shed a tear or two during “The Lion King” scene where Mufasa falls to his death and his son Simba finds him?

Josh Myers was watching the film with Hannah Huddleston recently when his 4-month-old dog Luna developed an emotional connection to what she saw on screen.

“So, Hannah and I were watching the ‘Lion King’ while Luna played wildly with her toys. But right as Mufasa falls to his death, she stops and turns to the TV to watch,” Myers said on Facebook, where he posted a video.

Posted by Josh Myers on Tuesday, February 19, 2019

“To see her crying at the TV was the sweetest thing I think I’ve ever seen. She even lays down right after Simba lays with his dad ... We don’t deserve dogs.”

The video is a social media sensation. It has more than 2 million views and 50,000 shares.

“Luna says thank you for all the love and support!!” Myers said in a separate Facebook comment.

“She got tons of hugs and kisses after this scene and is much more emotionally stable now hahah. But all this sudden fame has her exhausted.”

Josh Myers was watching the film with Hannah Huddleston recently when his 4-month-old dog Luna suddenly developed an emotional connection to what she saw on screen. (Source: Josh Myers/Facebook)

