Former Randolph County, AL chief deputy indicted on 40 felony offenses

RANDOLPH COUNTY, AL (WTVM) - A former Randolph County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy was indicted on multiple felony offenses on Feb. 22.
Former Chief Deputy William ‘Billy’ Lane was indicted on 40 felony offenses which include 11 counts of use of official position for personal gain, and one count of first-degree theft of property. All counts are Class B felonies.
Lane was also indicted on 28 counts of fraudulent use of a credit or debit card due to his alleged illegal actions related to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office’s Rodeo Association bank account. All counts are Class D felonies.
The indictments come after the State of Alabama Ethics Commission investigated several complaints against Lane and after finding sufficient evidence of multiple crimes.
