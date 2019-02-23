GUEST SEGMENT: Increasing awareness of heart disease

(WTVM) - February is American Heart Month, a time to increase awareness about heart disease.
Heart disease is the leading killer of both men and women in the United States.
Dr. Lucinda Demarco, chief medical officer for United Healthcare of South Carolina gives tips on how making simple lifestyle changes now may help to avoid cardiovascular disease.
Demarco explains the importance of maintaining a healthy heart, what people need to know about their heart and the best way to take care of it for a long, healthy life.
