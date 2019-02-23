Man arrested in Phenix City on child pornography charges

PHENIX CITY, AL (WTVM) - A man in Phenix City was arrested Friday on charges related to child pornography.
Bobby Jay Barbee, 56, of Phenix City, is charged with two counts of dissemination or display of child pornography and six counts of possession of child pornography.
The Phenix City Police Department was notified by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force about a person in Phenix City circulating images of children under 17 years old.
Warrants were issued for Barbee’s arrest after an investigation by the Phenix City Police Department Criminal Investigations Divisions Special Services Unit.
Barbee’s bond is set at $220,000. The investigation of the case is ongoing.
